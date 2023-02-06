Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Two Twisted Crowns
Description
In the luscious, dark sequel to One Dark Window, Elspeth must face the consequences of what she's wrought—perfect for readers of Hannah Whitten's For the Wolf and Alexis Henderson's The Year of the Witching.
Elspeth and Ravyn have gathered most of the twelve Providence Cards, but the last, and most important one remains to be found: The Twin Alders. If they are going to find it before the Solstice and cure the kingdom of the dark magic infecting it, they will need to journey beyond the dangerous mist-cloaked forest that surrounds their kingdom. And the only one who can lead them there is the monster that shares Elspeth’s head: The Nightmare.
And he’s not eager to share any longer.
Praise
"One Dark Window is an evocative tale of romance, mystery and alluring monsters, told in beautifully lush prose. Rachel Gillig has created a story which left me entranced." ―Lyndall Clipstone, author of Lakesedge
“[T]he steamy romance that emerges between Elspeth and Ravyn delights. Fans of Sarah J. Maas, Naomi Novak, and Hannah Whitten will want to check this out.” ―Publishers Weekly
"An enchanting tale with sharp claws and teeth—Gillig’s prose will pull you in and won’t let you sleep. Pulse-pounding, darkly whimsical, and aglow with treacherous magic, One Dark Window is everything I love in fantasy and more." ―Allison Saft, author of A Far Wilder Magic
"A beautifully dark fairy tale of blood, rage and bitter choice, that whisked me away to mist-wreathed woods ripe with romance and menace." ―Davinia Evans, author of Notorious Sorcerer
"A finely detailed magical system enriches Gillig’s debut; fantasy readers will enjoy." ―Library Journal
"Readers will be enthralled with Elspeth’s—and Nightmare’s—riveting adventure." ―Booklist