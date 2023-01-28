Free shipping on orders $35+

The Sandalmaking Workshop
The Sandalmaking Workshop

Make Your Own Mary Janes, Crisscross Sandals, Mules, Fisherman Sandals, Toe Slides, and More

by Rachel Corry

On Sale

Apr 13, 2021

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781635862362

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Leatherwork

Description

Custom-fit for comfort, custom-designed to suit personal taste, and stylish and satisfyingly DIY? Shoemaking checks all the boxes! Making shoes is a surprisingly accessible and increasingly popular craft, and with this photo-rich guide, even a beginner can make a comfortable pair of sandals in the course of a day with just a few simple tools and materials. From setting up a workshop and refining a design to making uppers, attaching soles, and adding finishing touches like buckles or studs, The Sandalmaking Workshop takes readers step by step through the process of creating modern leather sandals that are stylish and comfortable. The book includes traceable patterns for 14 of author Rachel Corry’s original sandal designs—both open- and closed-toe styles, including mules and slides—and covers a range of techniques so readers can build their skills and stretch the creative possibilities with each new pair they make.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

What's Inside

Praise

"I absolutely love this book and its personal, approachable style. Rachel shares her passion for simple and accessible shoemaking beautifully." 
— Amanda Overs, Founder of I Can Make Shoes

“A beautiful and modern take on an ancient craft. Corry's book puts the art of making shoes at your fingertips.”
— Anna Joyce, Author of Hand Dyed and Stamp Stencil Paint

“Rachel Corry is gifted, and her playful vision turns the concept of sandalmaking into a reality!”
— Emily Katz, Author of Modern Macramé

"A delightful introduction to the world of shoemaking! Rachel's love of the craft shines through each page and her joyful teaching style beckons you to join in on all the fun."
— Laura Schoorl, Sandalmaker and Founder of Pansy.co

