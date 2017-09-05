For fans of Julie Halpern and Morgan Matson comes a summer road trip story about adventure, sisters, and finding out who you truly want to be.
Anna’s always idolized her older sister, Storm. So when Storm dies in a tragic car accident on the night of her high school graduation, Anna is completely lost and her family is torn apart. That is, until she finds Storm’s summer bucket list and decides to honor her sister by having the best summer ever — which includes taking an epic road trip to the coast from her sleepy Iowa town. Setting out to do everything on Storm’s list along with her sisters best friend Cameron — the boy next door — who knew that Storm’s dream summer would eventually lead to Anna’s own self-discovery?
Praise
"Equally heartbreaking and inspiring, Rachel Bateman's Someone Else's Summer is a journey of love and healing that examines the true meaning of bravery."—Kristina McBride, author of A Million Times Goodnight and One Moment
"Plenty of romantic moments will make starry-eyed readers swoon."—Kirkus Reviews
"[W]ill appeal to fans of contemporary novels in the vein of Jessi Kirby and Morgan Matson."—Booklist
"Someone Else's Summer is the perfect combination of self-discovery, romance, and road-tripping adventure. Grab this one for your beach bag!"—Jessi Kirby, author of Things We Know By Heart