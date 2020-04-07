Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
This Cowboy of Mine
Includes a bonus novella
New York Times bestselling author R.C. Ryan takes readers on a wild ride with a strong heroine who must trust the cowboy trying to save her life.Read More
A cowboy with a wild side Kirby Regan isn’t opposed living on the edge. After all, she just quit her career in Washington, D.C., so she could move back to Wyoming and buy her family’s ranch. But hiking the Tetons after dark during a snowstorm goes beyond being adventurous, especially when Kirby’s boss warns her that an escaped convict is at large. Sheltering in a cave seems the safest option to ride out the blizzard-until Kirby realizes it’s already occupied . . . by a ruggedly handsome cowboy. Like the mustangs he treats, veterinarian and rancher Casey Merrick prefers to live wild and free, which is why a relationship is not in the cards for him. He doesn’t mind sharing his space with a gorgeous stranger, as long as they can both keep their distance-a task that begins to seem impossible as the attraction between them heats up. But before they can worry about the spark smoldering between them, Casey must find a way to protect Kirby from nature’s most ruthless conditions . . . and a convicted killer on the loose.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"R. C. Ryan delivers it all. Exceptional storytelling-- romance, suspense, humor, drama and cowboys."—Nora Roberts, New York Times bestselling author
"Satisfying....This sweetly domestic story should win Ryan many new fans."—Publishers Weekly on The Cowboy Next Door
"(The) Montana Strong series begins with a fabulous story....This talented writer... invites you to join a little journey that has you biting at the bit for more."—Fresh Fiction on Cowboy on My Mind
"A strong, protective hero and an independent heroine fight for their future in this modern rough-and-tumble Western."—Library Journal on Cowboy on My Mind
"4 stars! A heartwarming plot filled with down-to-earth cowboys and warm, memorable characters. Reed and Ally are engaging and endearing, and their sweet, fiery chemistry heats up the pages, which will leave readers' hearts melting...A delightful read."—RT Book Reviews on Reed
"Ryan creates vivid characters against the lovingly rendered backdrop of sweeping Montana ranchlands. The passion between Ryan's protagonists, which they keep discreet, is tender and heartwarming. The plot is drawn in broad strokes, but Ryan expertly brings it to a satisfying conclusion."—Publishers Weekly on Luke
"Ryan has created a gripping love story fraught with danger and lust, pain and sweet, sweet triumph."—Library Journal starred review of Matt
"Beguiling...Touching and romantic, Ryan's portrayal of a city slicker falling for a cowboy delves into the depths of each of their personalities to find common ground in their love for the land. Readers will eagerly anticipate future installments."—Publishers Weekly on Matt
"4 stars!!! With tough, sex cowboys set against the beautiful, rural landscape of Montana, Ryan's latest is a must-read."—RT Book Review on Matt