Ultimate Dining Hall Hacks

To Mom, Dad, and Meera, for giving me the purest and most unconditional love and support, and to dear old Dartmouth, whose people and institutions have touched and inspired me more than they will ever know.

Acknowledgments

Five years ago, I was sitting with my sister, Meera, at the Dartmouth student center having one of those classic freshman-year identity crises about what my niche would be in college. From that identity crisis came "The DDS Detective," the newspaper column that inspired this very book. So the first person I would like to thank is Meera, who gave me the confidence to carve out a path that had never been paved before. Meera, you challenge me to reach for the stars and pick me up when I'm down. You embody everything an older sister should be, and I don't tell you enough how much I look up to you. David, I know you were there at Collis too, so thanks.

Thank you to my mom; decades of watching you cook up memorable creations in our kitchen inspired a lot of the recipes in the pages of this cookbook. If Mom was the inspiration, Dad, or should I say Agent Krishna, you were the architect. I have no one but you to thank for helping with the nitty-gritty aspects of the cookbook — logistics is certainly the least fun part of writing a book, and this whole process would not have gone so smoothly without you. I appreciate everything you do for me on a daily basis.

Thank you to everyone at Storey Publishing for seeing something in my proposal and for being so open and receptive to my ideas throughout this entire process. I would like to give a sincere thank you to The Dartmouth newspaper, specifically Amita Kulkarni and Eve Ahearn for taking a chance on a naïve freshman's silly column idea. I want to give an enormous thanks to Dartmouth Dining Services, whose administrators have always been so supportive of me. I would particularly like to thank Don Reed for taking me to dining services conventions so I could gorge myself on samples and interview other food providers, and most important, for letting me test my recipes in the dining halls even after I had graduated.

Thank you to Gardiner Kreglow for tearing apart and subsequently helping me to rewrite my book proposal in Robinson Hall. Thea Stutsman, thank you for your wonderful photography work and for being such an excellent foodie partner-in-crime. Thank you to my roommates, Kate Taylor and Lauren Vespoli, for all of the moral support through the writing and publishing process and for throwing me the most amazing contract-signing party ever. Thank you to Kelly and the Tropin Family for giving me a place to finish writing in peace, even though you all think I am a food fetishist. Thank you, Pandora, and specifically the original Broadway cast of Mamma Mia. The songs of ABBA took on new meaning for me during the rough few weeks I spent finishing this manuscript.

Finally, thank you to all of my friends and family, for reading — or even just glancing at — "The DDS Detective," for enduring my long rants about food, and for helping me find the strength I never could have known I had to publish a book. Sometimes I feel like I am living in my own world and that what I find valuable and interesting is valuable and interesting to literally no one else, but you-all's support finally made me believe that I had something useful to say. You all gave me my voice. Thanks a million.

Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Preface

Q&A

How to Use This Cookbook

Your "Bread & Butter" List of Ingredients and Equipment

Breakfast

Apple and Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl

French Toast

Chilaquiles

Oatmeal Yogurt Breakfast Pudding

Eggs Carbonara

Avocado Toast

Mango Parfait

Salads

French Salad with Hot Cheese Toast

BLT Chopped Salad

Panzanella

Lemony Kale Salad

Tzatziki Chicken Salad

Sandwiches

Chicken and Cheese Quesadillas

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Sloppy Joes

Apple Cinnamon Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Loaded Sweet Potato Press

Spinach-Artichoke Melt

Dining Hall Gourmet Burgers

Grilled Jam 'n' Cheese Sandwich

Pepperoni Pizza Pocket

Pastas

Mac and Cheese

Lemon-Pepper Pasta

Teriyaki Pasta

Alfredo Salmon Spaghetti

Pasta with Creamy Avocado Sauce

Anytime Meals

Creamy Rice

Enchiladas

Pizza Bagel

Fried Rice

Greek Pizza

Scalloped Tomatoes

Chicken and Waffles

Cheese and Mushroom "Polenta"

Spanish Rice

Satay

Balsamic Caprese Chicken

Ratatouille Baked Potato

Salad Pizza

Shakshouka

Tofu Scramble

Chicken Pot Pie

Snacks

Asian Nachos

Bruschetta

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Honey-Soy Tofu Fritters

Herbed Italian Toast

Nacho Cheese (Queso)

Southern Poutine

Chocolate-Granola Apple Bites

Toasted Honey and Cheese Roll

Salmon Spread

Strawberry Balsamic Crostini

Black Bean Hummus

Desserts & Drinks

Banana Pudding

Ice Cream Sandwich

Banana Crumble

Peach Cobbler

Chocolate Bread Pudding

Puppy Chow

Snow Cones

Sweet Potato Pie

Kugel

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Olive Oil Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae

Banana Boats

Peanut Butter Mousse

Carrot Cake Dip

S'mores Cereal Treats

Cheesecake in a Cup

Kicked-up Hot Chocolate

Milkshakes

Coconut-Strawberry Rice Pudding

PB&J Sundae

Brownie Mocha Shake

Sangria

Other Storey Titles You Will Enjoy

Copyright

Share Your Experience!

Preface

Going to college is an exciting yet terrifying experience. There is the promise of starting fresh and exploring a world of possibilities. But with turning over a new leaf comes the responsibility of being on your own — and of feeding yourself. Whether you like it or not, eating is a central part of the college experience. You make (and break) bonds over meals, you fret about gaining the Freshman 15, and if you do freshman orientation correctly, you attend only the events with free food. Food, to a large extent, helps you figure out the direction you will take in college: the friends you will make, the groups you will join, and the person you will be.

Maybe your parents will try — or have tried — to ease the transition to college by buying you "quick" and "easy" cookbooks and sending you care packages every month in the hopes that food will be one less thing to worry about. But then you get to college and encounter two big problems. First, you don't have the time, money, or resources to cook. Between classes, extracurricular activities, and making friends, it's hard to set aside time to get ingredients and equipment (which all cost money), and to cook, eat, and clean up. Your kitchen, if you have one, is laughable and could at best aid you in microwaving a packet of Easy Mac.

A second and even larger problem has to do with the meal plan. Many colleges mandate that students — particularly freshman — be on some sort of meal plan, meaning that you feel obligated to eat your meals at the dining halls because they are prepaid. But it is easy to get bored with dining hall food and eventually resort to takeout most nights, effectively wasting the money you have already spent on a meal plan. And you can't survive on your parents' care packages forever. Does this situation sound familiar? If you haven't left for college yet, trust me; it will.

So when the realities of college dining inevitably start to unfold when you're on a meal plan, and you have zero time, will, and/or resources to cook, and you want to avoid getting stuck in a boring eating routine, that's where this cookbook comes in. The aim of these 75 recipes is to provide students like you with recipes that are easy to follow, easy to remember, and easy to customize on the fly. These recipes will allow you to transform the day-to-day items that most dining halls offer into dishes that you will not only enjoy, but find a lot more appealing than your standard cafeteria fare. Whether your dining hall is a state-of-the-art Google-esque situation or in a serious state of disrepair, you can use (and adapt) these recipes to make your meal plan a lot more exciting — even with limited resources. Armed with this book, you will never again view your meal plan as limiting and unappealing. You will be ready to face fearlessly any kind of dining hall and make delicious, varied meals at any time of the day.

I realize this idea is pretty out of the ordinary — shocking, even. So I have prepared a Q&A section to respond to any lingering doubts you might have about reading this cookbook.

Q&A