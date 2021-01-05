For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts
For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts

A Love Letter to Women of Color

by Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodriguez

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549158476

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science / Discrimination & Race Relations

PAGE COUNT: 304

The founder of Latina Rebels and a “Latinx Activist You Should Know”(Teen Vogue) arms women of color with the tools and knowledge they need to find success on their own terms  

For generations, Brown girls have had to push against powerful forces of sexism, racism, and classism, often feeling alone in the struggle. By founding Latina Rebels, Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez has created a community to help women fight together. In For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts, she offers wisdom and a liberating path forward for all women of color. She crafts powerful ways to address the challenges Brown girls face, from imposter syndrome to colorism. She empowers women to decolonize their worldview, and defy “universal” white narratives, by telling their own stories. Her book guides women of color toward a sense of pride and sisterhood and offers essential tools to energize a movement.

May it spark a fire within you.

“Searing and revolutionary, this book blazes a trail towards liberation.” —Diane Guerrero, author of In the Country We Love

"This is the Brown girl manifesto I've been waiting for my whole life." 

Erika L. Sánchez, author of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter
"Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez perfectly balances the art of memoir with a biting critical eye, offering an understanding of Latina womanhood bursting with intellect, but grounded in real-life experience. With her carefully chosen words, she invites readers into a deeper relationship with themselves, their communities, and the world at large."—Melissa A. Fabello, PhD, author of Appetite
“Prisca has crafted a fierce and vibrant book that brings to life the secret fears and profound hopes of so many brown girls, across so many communities of color. She is a brilliant storyteller with a stunning voice. This is a book for brown girls to hold close.”—Sonalee Rashatwar LCSW MEd, Co-owner of Radical Therapy Center
"I wish I had found this book as a sixteen-year-old, then as a twenty-six-year-old, and again now. Prisca writes with the familiar voice of an older prima that wants to teach you everything she's learned. This book is beyond a love letter. It a reckoning and an affirmation that there is power beyond the fear of our fearlessness.  This book has fed me what I did not know I hungered for.”—Yesika Salgado, author of Corazón

“In this book, Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodriguez shares truths with precision and unapologetic vulnerability, and teaches us?through her stories and insights. Her book is a deep and profound gift for her readers. A necessary?and treasured read for generations to come. 

Johanna Toruño, Salvadoran Multi Media Artist & Founder of The Unapologetic Street Series

“Prisca is a Latinx voice who calls for accountability, healing, and growth in her book. Her writing will connect with our communities, who are seeing themselves represented for the first time. A breath of fresh air."

Curly Velasquez, Queer Actor and Writer
"I will never forget when Prisca sent me the kindest of messages about the outlet I had founded in 2011 and how it inspired her to set her own course as a influential writer, voice and author. Prisca has the unique talent to speak to her generation with honesty, fearlessness and truth. Her latest work is foundational in understanding what it means to be a Brown girl today."
 —Julio Ricardo Varela, award-winning journalist and founder, Latino Rebels
