For generations, Brown girls have had to push against powerful forces of sexism, racism, and classism, often feeling alone in the struggle. By founding Latina Rebels, Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez has created a community to help women fight together. In For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts, she offers wisdom and a liberating path forward for all women of color. She crafts powerful ways to address the challenges Brown girls face, from imposter syndrome to colorism. She empowers women to decolonize their worldview, and defy “universal” white narratives, by telling their own stories. Her book guides women of color toward a sense of pride and sisterhood and offers essential tools to energize a movement.
May it spark a fire within you.
"This is the Brown girl manifesto I've been waiting for my whole life."—Erika L. Sánchez, author of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter
“In this book, Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodriguez shares truths with precision and unapologetic vulnerability, and teaches us?through her stories and insights. Her book is a deep and profound gift for her readers. A necessary?and treasured read for generations to come.”—Johanna Toruño, Salvadoran Multi Media Artist & Founder of The Unapologetic Street Series
“Prisca is a Latinx voice who calls for accountability, healing, and growth in her book. Her writing will connect with our communities, who are seeing themselves represented for the first time. A breath of fresh air."—Curly Velasquez, Queer Actor and Writer
—Julio Ricardo Varela, award-winning journalist and founder, Latino Rebels