A Wedding on Sunshine Corner

A delightful small-town romance between a daycare teacher and single dad who have to overcome their differences to help plan the ultimate wedding.

When Savannah Lowe is tapped to head the new preschool at The Sunshine Corner daycare center, she’s thrilled but also a little unsure. She adores kids and working with her best friends is icing on the cake, but some days she wonders if this is truly her calling. Especially when the father of one of her students—and her brother’s best friend—is a perpetual thorn in her side, constantly pointing out all the ways she could run things better. It’s bad enough that he drives her crazy—but does he have to be impossibly attractive too?



Single dad Noah Adams is already overwhelmed with work and childcare—and dealing with Savannah's exasperating attitude daily is almost more than he can handle. But when his best buddy calls in a favor and asks him to plan his wedding alongside Savannah, he can’t say no. And when Savvy and Noah are forced to spend time together, they can’t deny that their chemistry is off the charts and their mutual dislike might just be a cover for something else…