Shyness

What It Is, What To Do About It

by

Dr. Philip G. Zimbardo’s ground-breaking studies have found that there are more than 84 million shy people in America today, including such “secretly shy” celebrities as Carol Burnett, Barbara Walters, and Johnny Carson.

In this best-selling book, Dr. Zimbardo analyzes shyness with a personal understanding of the emotions involved. He then presents advice, exercises, and encouragement to help shy people strengthen their social skills and their self-confidence. If you’re troubled by shyness, or love someone who is, reading Shyness can open new worlds.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Emotions

On Sale: January 22nd 1990

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9780201550184

Trade Paperback
