Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Philip G. Zimbardo
Philip G. Zimbardo is Professor of Psychology at Stanford University, having earned his Ph.D. at Yale. He founded the Stanford Shyness Clinic to develop ways of overcoming the problems of shyness. His research on shyness, vandalism, and imprisonment is cited around the world, and the American Psychological Foundation has honored him for his teaching and writing. Dr. Zimbardo is also creator and host of the PBS television series Discovering Psychology.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Shyness
Dr. Philip G. Zimbardo's ground-breaking studies have found that there are more than 84 million shy people in America today, including such "secretly shy" celebrities…