What type of schadenfreude do you indulge in the most?This quiz is not for people with high moral standards. Please take at your own risk. AccidentsHow many times have you laughed at a fail video on YouTube? When you watch someone fall over, is your immediate reaction to chuckle? You find the most joy in others accidental misfortunes from everything involving bees to diarrhea.We all know the pleasure felt at someone else's misfortune. The Germans named this furtive delight in another's failure schadenfreude (from schaden: damage, and freude: joy), and it has perplexed philosophers and psychologists for centuries. Why can it be so satisfying to witness another's distress? And what, if anything, should we do about it?GloryAs a sports fan, you probably get an involuntary stab of happiness when another team's top player gets injured. Do you find yourself laughing hardest in movies when the dopey main character suffers endless comedic physical abuse? You're probably a fan the type of schadenfreude dealing with blood, sport, and triumph. Don't feel bad, evolutionary psychologists have argued that this attraction to scenes of disaster has a purpose: ensuring we understand risks and how to avoid them.We all know the pleasure felt at someone else's misfortune. The Germans named this furtive delight in another's failure schadenfreude (from schaden: damage, and freude: joy), and it has perplexed philosophers and psychologists for centuries. Why can it be so satisfying to witness another's distress? And what, if anything, should we do about it?Justice"Karma's a b*tch" could be your life motto. Schadenfreude that takes on the form of justice is especially interesting. These moments of high emotion are intriguing because they break through the social veneer. Are we allowed to gloat? Are we entitled to add an extra dose of humiliation to the carefully measured punishment?We all know the pleasure felt at someone else's misfortune. The Germans named this furtive delight in another's failure schadenfreude (from schaden: damage, and freude: joy), and it has perplexed philosophers and psychologists for centuries. Why can it be so satisfying to witness another's distress? And what, if anything, should we do about it?The SmugIs there such a thing as good schadenfreude? You probably think so. You tend to revel in schadenfreude that deals with superiority, pretensions, and fantasy comeuppances.We all know the pleasure felt at someone else's misfortune. The Germans named this furtive delight in another's failure schadenfreude (from schaden: damage, and freude: joy), and it has perplexed philosophers and psychologists for centuries. Why can it be so satisfying to witness another's distress? And what, if anything, should we do about it?Love"It's a very beautiful thing when we're in a team or family and we're all moving together like starlings in a sky... But humans aren't like a flock of starlings, and when we're pulling in two different directions, and when your direction wins at the expense of the other person's direction, it feels good."--Philippa Perry, psychotherapist.Your schadenfreude is reserved for those nearest and dearest to you. YIt is inevitable to get a feeling of triumph when someone else fails at something you are successful at--no matter how much you love them. But don't worry, schadenfreude can bring people closer together.We all know the pleasure felt at someone else's misfortune. The Germans named this furtive delight in another's failure schadenfreude (from schaden: damage, and freude: joy), and it has perplexed philosophers and psychologists for centuries. Why can it be so satisfying to witness another's distress? And what, if anything, should we do about it?EnvyDo you scan celebrity gossip magazines looking for the latest A-lister who is in rehab or has been caught cheating on their supermodel girlfriend? Or do you secretly relish when someone posts a picture of your beautiful friend without any make-up?We all know the pleasure felt at someone else's misfortune. The Germans named this furtive delight in another's failure schadenfreude (from schaden: damage, and freude: joy), and it has perplexed philosophers and psychologists for centuries. Why can it be so satisfying to witness another's distress? And what, if anything, should we do about it?MutinyHave you ever felt sweet justification when your micro-managing boss is called out for a mistake they made? Or when your "perfect" colleague gets berated by the head of the department? Most workplace schadenfreude is, of course, far more covert, and arises from the suspicion that we might be nudged out of the way or some attempt at one-upmanship is being launched. We all know the pleasure felt at someone else's misfortune. The Germans named this furtive delight in another's failure schadenfreude ( from schaden: damage, and freude: joy), and it has perplexed philosophers and psychologists for centuries. Why can it be so satisfying to witness another's distress? And what, if anything, should we do about it?PowerIn this age of divisive politics, gloating over the catastrophes of the other side has become an all too familiar ritual. But it doesn't make it any less fun.We all know the pleasure felt at someone else's misfortune. The Germans named this furtive delight in another's failure schadenfreude (from schaden: damage, and freude: joy), and it has perplexed philosophers and psychologists for centuries. Why can it be so satisfying to witness another's distress? And what, if anything, should we do about it?Which one of these scenarios is most likely to bring a smile to your face?Click on your favorite photo.You've gone down a YouTube rabbit hole. What random video is most likely to have started you on this path?Which one of these movies is your favorite?

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle