The Unsettling of Europe

The Unsettling of Europe

How Migration Reshaped a Continent

by

An acclaimed historian examines postwar migration’s fundamental role in shaping modern Europe

Migration is perhaps the most pressing issue of our time, and it has completely decentered European politics in recent years. But as we consider the current refugee crisis, acclaimed historian Peter Gatrell reminds us that the history of Europe has always been one of people on the move.

The end of World War II left Europe in a state of confusion with many Europeans virtually stateless. Later, as former colonial states gained national independence, colonists and their supporters migrated to often-unwelcoming metropoles. The collapse of communism in 1989 marked another fundamental turning point.

Gatrell places migration at the center of post-war European history, and the aspirations of migrants themselves at the center of the story of migration. This is an urgent history that will reshape our understanding of modern Europe.

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Europe

On Sale: August 27th 2019

Price: $35 / $44 (CAD)

Page Count: 576

ISBN-13: 9780465093618

Praise

"Peter Gatrell has produced a tour de force. With great sensitivity he follows the experiences of migrants as they encounter an often hostile and discriminatory environment in their new homes in Europe. This important and timely work on one of the most challenging issues in modern Europe deserves to be widely read."—Ian Kershaw, author of The Global Age: Europe, 1950-2017
"With migration often characterized as a new and threatening 'crisis' in Europe, acclaimed historian Peter Gatrell recasts the history of postwar Europe as a history of migration. From the repatriation of forced laborers and prisoners at the end of World War Two to the recent arrival Syrian refugees, Europe, he shows, has always been about people on the move. This timely and must-read book offers valuable lessons from the past as well as new ways to understand just what is at stake in the debate over immigration today."—Erika Lee, Director of the Immigration History Research Center at the University of Minnesota, and author of America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States
"The Unsettling of Europe is an immense achievement. Gatrell places migration where it belongs -- at the core of postwar European History. Refusing to confine himself to the well-worn territories of France, the United Kingdom and Germany, Gatrell explores migration in northern and southern Europe but also -- particularly impressively -- in the former Soviet Union. The topics range from the familiar -- guestworkers in West Germany -- to the novel -- how migrants approach and understand death. The range and the quality of scholarship are magnificent. But more than that, this is an optimistic and deeply humane book, qualities found all too rarely in our time."—Randall Hansen, Canada Research Chair in Global Migration, University of Toronto
