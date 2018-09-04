Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Peter Gatrell
Peter Gatrell is a renowned historian of modern migration and a professor of economic history at the University of Manchester. He is the author of six previous books on migration history and modern European history. He lives in Manchester, England.
By the Author
The Unsettling of Europe
An acclaimed historian examines postwar migration's fundamental role in shaping modern Europe Migration is perhaps the most pressing issue of our time, and it has…