Join the political and cultural fight for America’s freedom — and learn how to protect our nation from the leftist agenda — with this essential guide from Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth.





In American Crusade, Pete Hegseth explores whether the election of President Donald J. Trump was sign of a national rebirth, or instead the final act of a nation that has surrendered to Leftists who demand socialism, globalism, secularism, and politically-correct elitism. Can real America still win? And how?





Hegseth is an old-school patriot who is on a mission to do his part to save our Republic. This book celebrates all that America stands for, while motivating and mustering fellow patriots to stand ready to defend — and save — our great country. As he travels around the country talking to American citizens from all walks of life, Hegseth reveals the common wisdom of average Americans — and how ready they are to join the cultural battlefield. Now is that time, and Hegseth has written the playbook.





American Crusade is written with the same insight, politically incorrect candor, and humor that has made his television show one of the most highly-rated in America.