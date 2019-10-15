Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth says that America is at a flashpoint-and only a political and cultural Crusade will save our freedoms.

In AMERICAN CRUSADE, Pete Hegseth explores whether the election of President Donald J. Trump was sign of a national rebirth, or instead the final act of a nation that has surrendered to Leftists who demand socialism, globalism, secularism, and politically-correct elitism. Can real America still win? And how?

Hegseth is an old-school patriot who is on a mission to do his part to save our Republic. This book celebrates all that America stands for, while motivating and mustering fellow patriots to stand ready to defend-and save-our great country.

As he travels around the country talking to American citizens from all walks of life, Hegseth reveals the common wisdom of average Americans-and how ready they are to join the cultural battlefield. Now is that time, and Hegseth has written the playbook.

AMERICAN CRUSADE is written with the same insight, candor, political-incorrectness, and humor that has made his television show one of the most highly-rated in America.