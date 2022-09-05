Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Dr. Patrick Walsh's Guide to Surviving Prostate Cancer
Description
This guide covers every aspect of prostate cancer, from potential causes including diet to tests for diagnosis, curative treatment, and innovative means of controlling advanced stages of cancer.
What's Inside
Praise
"The ultimate book on the No. 1 men's disease in the world...should be in every man's home." --USA Today
"Dr. Walsh is widely regarded as the nation's finest prostate surgeon...Very current...thoroughgoing primer on the disease, full of accessible but detailed explanations." --Washington Post
"Comforting, encouraging...a must-read for women, men, and families...tells you everything you need to know." --Elizabeth Dole