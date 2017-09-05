Use FALLSAVINGS for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Dr. Patrick Walsh's Guide to Surviving Prostate Cancer
Dr. Patrick Walsh's Guide to Surviving Prostate Cancer

by Patrick C. Walsh, MD, MD

by Janet Farrar Worthington

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
On Sale

May 15, 2018

Page Count

544 Pages

Publisher

Asset 1

ISBN-13

9781538727478

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Men's Health

Description

This guide covers every aspect of prostate cancer, from potential causes including diet to tests for diagnosis, curative treatment, and innovative means of controlling advanced stages of cancer.

What's Inside

Praise

"The ultimate book on the No. 1 men's disease in the world...should be in every man's home." --USA Today
"Dr. Walsh is widely regarded as the nation's finest prostate surgeon...Very current...thoroughgoing primer on the disease, full of accessible but detailed explanations." --Washington Post
"Comforting, encouraging...a must-read for women, men, and families...tells you everything you need to know." --Elizabeth Dole
