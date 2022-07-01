Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
A Field Guide to Men's Health
Eat Right, Stay Fit, Sleep Well, and Have Great Sex—Forever
Description
DON’T LEAVE YOUR HEALTH TO CHANCE.
Guys, it’s time to step it up and start taking care of yourselves. Which doesn’t mean making impossible-to-stick-to changes. Written by one of the leading doctors whose practice is devoted solely to men, A Field Guide to Men’s Health shows, in the simplest and most effective way possible, how to manage the cornerstones of a healthy life while improving your chances for making it a long one, too. Including:
- Cardiovascular health—did you know that blood pressure is the most vital of vital signs?
- Diet and nutrition—follow a formula of 60 percent fruits and vegetables, 30 percent lean proteins, and 10 percent complex carbs for meals, and monitor your waist size to find your ideal weight.
- Movement, with the best exercise programs for each decade of your life.
- Sexual health‚ with an owner’s guide to the penis.
- Lifestyle, with tips on everything from managing stress—reducing it, embracing it—to the importance of vitamin D.
What's Inside
Praise
“Becoming a healthier guy doesn’t need to be complicated, according to Jesse Mills. . . . Eat less, move more, and sleep better. Do these three things, my fellow kings, if you want your bodies to feel incredible.”
—GQ
“A treasure trove of useful information that will help men of all ages improve their physical, mental, and emotional health. It’s practical, easy-to-understand advice from Jesse Mills, who is a true expert in men’s health.”
—Arthur L. Burnett, MD, professor of urology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
“Becoming a healthier guy doesn’t need to be complicated, according to Jesse Mills. . . . Eat less, move more, and sleep better. Do these three things, my fellow kings, if you want your bodies to feel incredible.”
