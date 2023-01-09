Jesse Mills, MD, is a leading expert in the field of men’s health and sexual and reproductive medicine. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, trained in general surgery and urology at the University of Colorado, and completed a fellowship in male reproductive medicine and microsurgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He has had a medical practice devoted solely to men’s health since 2008. He founded the first comprehensive men’s clinic in Colorado, the Center for Men’s Health at TUCC, in 2013, and founded the Men’s Clinic at UCLA, where he currently serves as director, in 2016. In his role with UCLA Health, Dr. Mills serves as a medical consultant to the LA Lakers and LA Dodgers. He is also on the faculty of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is an associate professor of urology at UCLA. He sees over 3,000 new patients yearly for conditions as diverse as low testosterone, erectile dysfunction, male infertility, and Peyronie’s Disease and lectures internationally on men’s health topics. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and book chapters that may cure the average reader of insomnia.