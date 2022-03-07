Reverse Mentoring
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Reverse Mentoring

Removing Barriers and Building Belonging in the Workplace

by Patrice Gordon

Hachette Go

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780306829611

USD: $26  /  CAD: $33

ON SALE: November 1st 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Management

PAGE COUNT: 208

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
TED speaker, executive coach and personal development advocate to businesses around the world shares how to launch your own reverse mentorship program, where senior leaders learn from and foster junior employees, creating a culture where people feel safe to contribute their ideas, with a sense of engagement and belonging.

Employee diversity and inclusive leadership, as well as younger and fresher ideas, are goals for most organizations today, but how do we get there? Reverse Mentoring is when “the novice teaches the master”—while typical mentoring programs arrange for a senior manager to teach the more junior employee, Reverse Mentoring is the opposite: it’s all about a leader leaning into their vulnerability, forming a relationship with an underrepresented employee, and creating a way to amplify the voice of underrepresented people within the company.

From executive coach and personal development advocate Patrice Gordon, Reverse Mentoring offers various tips to make reverse mentorship work. Gordon talks about the value of uncomfortable and awkward moments becoming key points of transformation when people have to pause, reflect and assess their past behaviors and current assumptions which are at odds with the topic at hand.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less