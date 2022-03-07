Patrice Gordon is a highly qualified Executive Coach and Personal Development advocate specializing in Women’s Development Programs and Reverse Mentoring. Her efforts on building an inclusive environment for all at Virgin Atlantic has been recognized internationally by Richard Branson, the TED leadership community and Brene Brown. She has a passion for helping people realize their potential which is what led her to developing a career in coaching. Originally training as a Chartered Accountant, Gordon has developed both her Financial & Commercial acumen to rise expeditiously through the ranks. She now has over 10 years experience at a senior level in the Commercial Airline & Logistics space across British Airways, Royal Mail and Virgin Atlantic. She most recently led the formation of the ground-breaking Joint Venture relationship between Virgin Atlantic, Delta & Air France KLM. She lives in London.