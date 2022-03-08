TED speaker, executive coach and personal development advocate to businesses around the world shares how to launch your own reverse mentorship program, where senior leaders learn from and foster junior employees, creating a culture where people feel safe to contribute their ideas, with a sense of engagement and belonging.



Employee diversity and inclusive leadership, as well as younger and fresher ideas, are goals for most organizations today, but how do we get there? Reverse Mentoring is when “the novice teaches the master”—while typical mentoring programs arrange for a senior manager to teach the more junior employee, Reverse Mentoring is the opposite: it’s all about a leader leaning into their vulnerability, forming a relationship with an underrepresented employee, and creating a way to amplify the voice of underrepresented people within the company.



From executive coach and personal development advocate Patrice Gordon, Reverse Mentoring offers various tips to make reverse mentorship work. Gordon talks about the value of uncomfortable and awkward moments becoming key points of transformation when people have to pause, reflect and assess their past behaviors and current assumptions which are at odds with the topic at hand.