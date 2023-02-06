Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Micro Activism
How to Use Your Unique Talents to Make a Difference in the World
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 31, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
In this age of activism, many people who aren't cut out to be leaders or protest marchers are left wondering, "How can I make an impact?" In Micro Activism, political consultant and life coach Omkari Williams shares her expertise in empowering introverts and highly sensitive people to help others find the activist roles that will be most satisfying and effective for them. Using Williams's Activist Archetype tool, readers discover their unique strengths and use this to develop a personal activism vision and game plan for making a difference. To ensure sustainable involvement, Williams encourages starting small, working collaboratively, and beginning locally. Advice on self-care practices, burn-out prevention, and profiles of activists engaged in a range of activities and causes (from voter registration to craftivism, literacy programs, community gardens, and more) provide readers with the inspiration and practical know-how needed to engage in and commit to small, doable actions that will make a big impact in the long-term.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“If you shy away from the title of activist or don’t know if what you have to offer is enough or even important, this book will show you otherwise. You will walk away knowing that your unique way of being a changemaker is valid and valuable. And you will have the tools and mindset to ensure that you’re joyfully in this work for the long haul. Because your activism will not just be what you do. It will reflect who you are."—Layla Saad, author of the New York Times best-seller Me and White Supremacy
"Micro Activism gives shape, form, clarity, and ease to every person who wants to participate in social change. Omkari Williams brings heart and structure to help you choose the type of activism that fits with your strengths, energy, and capacity. It is a must-read.”—Pamela Slim, author of The Widest Net