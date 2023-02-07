Go to Hachette Book Group home

Micro Activism

How You Can Make a Difference in the World without a Bullhorn

Contributors

By Omkari L. Williams

Foreword by Layla F. Saad

In this age of social justice, those who don't necessarily want to lead a movement or join a protest march are left wondering, "How can I make an impact?" In Micro Activism, former political consultant turned activism coach Omkari Williams shares her expertise in empowering introverts and highly sensitive people to help each of us, no matter our temperament, find our most satisfying and effective activist role. Using Williams's Activist Archetype tool, readers discover their unique strengths and use this to develop a personal strategy. To ensure sustainable involvement, Williams encourages starting small, working collaboratively, and beginning locally. Advice on self-care practices, burn-out prevention, and profiles of activists engaged in a range of activities and causes (from voter registration to craftivism, literacy programs, community gardens, and more), provide readers with the inspiration and practical know-how needed to engage in small, doable actions that make a lasting impact. 

Genre:

  • “If you shy away from the title of activist or don’t know if what you have to offer is enough or even important, this book will show you otherwise. You will walk away knowing that your unique way of being a changemaker is valid and valuable. And you will have the tools and mindset to ensure that you’re joyfully in this work for the long haul. Because your activism will not just be what you do. It will reflect who you are."—Layla Saad, author of the New York Times best-seller Me and White Supremacy
  • "Micro Activism gives shape, form, clarity, and ease to every person who wants to participate in social change. Omkari Williams brings heart and structure to help you choose the type of activism that fits with your strengths, energy, and capacity. It is a must-read.”—Pamela Slim, author of The Widest Net

On Sale
Oct 24, 2023
Page Count
176 pages
Publisher
Storey
ISBN-13
9781635866896

Omkari L. Williams

About the Author

Omkari L. Williams has worked as a political consultant and life coach for 30 years, with an emphasis on supporting activists who identify as introverted or highly sensitive. As a queer Black woman, she shares her own story of challenging injustice to empower others in making a difference in their communities. She leads workshops and trainings and is host of the popular podcast, Stepping into Truth, where she interviews people doing activism in their own unique ways. To help people identify their own way of activism she created the Activist Archetype Quiz ©. Williams was born and raised in Manhattan, and now lives in Western Massachusetts. She can be found at http://www.omkariwilliams.com.&#160;

