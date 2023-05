Micro Activism

has worked as a political consultant and life coach for 30 years, with an emphasis on supporting activists who identify as introverted or highly sensitive. As a queer Black woman, she shares her own story of challenging injustice to empower others in making a difference in their communities. She leads workshops and trainings and is host of the popular podcast, Stepping into Truth, where she interviews people doing activism in their own unique ways. To help people identify their own way of activism she created the Activist Archetype Quiz ©. Williams was born and raised in Manhattan, and now lives in Western Massachusetts. She can be found at http://www.omkariwilliams.com.