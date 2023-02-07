Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
Promotion
Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!
Micro Activism
How You Can Make a Difference in the World without a Bullhorn
Contributors
Foreword by Layla F. Saad
Formats and Prices
Price$11.99
Price$15.99 CAD
Format
Format:
- ebook $11.99 $15.99 CAD
- Trade Paperback $17.99 $23.99 CAD
Also available from:
Genre:
- “If you shy away from the title of activist or don’t know if what you have to offer is enough or even important, this book will show you otherwise. You will walk away knowing that your unique way of being a changemaker is valid and valuable. And you will have the tools and mindset to ensure that you’re joyfully in this work for the long haul. Because your activism will not just be what you do. It will reflect who you are."—Layla Saad, author of the New York Times best-seller Me and White Supremacy
- "Micro Activism gives shape, form, clarity, and ease to every person who wants to participate in social change. Omkari Williams brings heart and structure to help you choose the type of activism that fits with your strengths, energy, and capacity. It is a must-read.”—Pamela Slim, author of The Widest Net
- On Sale
- Oct 24, 2023
- Page Count
- 176 pages
- Publisher
- Storey
- ISBN-13
- 9781635866896
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use