A practical, lively, and research-based tour of nine common business decision-making traps — and practical tools for avoiding them — from a professor of strategic thinking





We all make decisions all the time. It’s so natural that we hardly stop to think about it. Yet even the smartest and most experienced among us make frequent and predictable errors. So, what makes a good decision? Should we trust our intuitions, and if so, when? How can we avoid being tripped up by cognitive biases when we are not even aware of them?





In You’re About to Make a Terrible Mistake!, behavioral economist and management consultant Olivier Sibony explains how cognitive biases lead us to our nine most common decision-making mistakes, and proposes concrete, actionable solutions you can use to become a skillful decision architect. Drawing on dozens of engaging case studies, Sibony illustrates how even renowned business leaders frequently make errors — and how similar errors can be avoided by mobilizing the collective intelligence of organizations.





Distinctive in the clarity and practicality of it’s message, You’re About to Make a Terrible Mistake! distills the latest developments in behavioral economics and cognitive psychology into actionable tools for making smart, effective decisions in business and beyond.