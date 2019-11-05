Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Olivier Sibony
Olivier Sibony is a professor, writer and advisor specializing in the quality of strategic thinking and the design of decision processes. Sibony teaches Strategy, Decision Making and Problem Solving at HEC Paris. He is also an Associate Fellow of Saïd Business School in Oxford University. Sibony’s research centers on improving the quality of decision making by reducing the impact of behavioral biases. He is the author of numerous articles in academic and popular publications, including “Before You Make That Big Decision,” co-authored with Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman.Read More
By the Author
You're About to Make a Terrible Mistake
A practical, lively, and research-based tour of nine common business decision-making traps -- and practical tools for avoiding them -- from a professor of strategic…