A brilliant new way to understand how to cope with a crisis in five crucial phases before and after the “boom”, from a highly visible and expert public servant and media commentator.



If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that the unexpected happens and that everyone— from the government, to institutions, corporations and businesses, and individual homes and families—must be actively involved in dealing with it.



In The Devil Never Sleeps, Juliette Kayyem lays the groundwork for a new approach to dealing with disaster–before it hits. Laying out the basic themes of crisis management Kayyem guides the reader through seven steps to take in anticipation of the "devil's" inevitable return, highlighting the leadership deficiencies we need to overcome and forward thinking we need to harness. Filled with personal anecdotes, and real life examples from Hurricane Katrina to Boeing and even how Beyoncé had to manage the failure of the lights during the halftime show at the Suoperbowl, The Devil Never Sleeps is an guide for government, organizations and individuals on how to alter our thinking and develop effective strategies in the face of perpetual catastrophe.



Above all Kayyem reminds us that we habitually focus too much on the last disaster. We’ve no sooner rebuilt the levees to prevent against too much water than we are discovering we cannot fight forest fires because there is too little. The next crisis is always different, that’s why it’s a crisis. And that’s why we need this book.

