True stories of true love, in all its magnificence and mess, beautifully told and illustrated by popular artist and New Yorker contributor Olivia de Recat



From The New Yorker contributor and @drawingolive Instagrammer Olivia de Recat comes a heartwarming look at love, in all of its forms. Drawing on interviews with "the best couples she knows" – young and old, across every political, racial, socioeconomic, and sexual spectrum – de Recat explores the question: what makes love work? But instead of trying to solve the puzzle of all relationships, ever, Drawn Together simply reflects the world back to itself, with stories of love and belonging, from pet names, to first date anxieties, to the enduring stories of life-long loves.



Throughout, Olivia gracefully weaves in her own experiences of coming to terms with her sexuality, exploring how sometimes finding love can mean learning to love yourself. By turns humorous and tender, Olivia's art makes exploring the ins-and-outs of love feel like an adventure. A perfect gift for a partner, a couple celebrating an anniversary, or a friend who just went through a break up, Drawn Together is a hopeful, entertaining book that will inspire even the shiest among us to take a chance on love.

