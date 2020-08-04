Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Weird
The Power of Being an Outsider in an Insider World
Award-winning writer Olga Khazan reclaims the concept of “weird” and turns it into a badge of honor, showing how being different-culturally, socially, physically, or mentally-can be a person’s greatest strength; infusing her topic with “so much humor and personality that you immediately want to read about it” (Susan Cain, author of Quiet).Read More
Most of us have at some point in our lives felt like outsiders, considering ourselves too weird to fit in. Growing up as a Russian immigrant in West Texas, Olga Khazan always felt there was something different about her. This feeling permeated her life, and as she embarked on a science writing career, she realized there were psychological connections between this feeling of being an outsider and both her struggles and successes later in life. She decided to reach out to other people who were unique in their environments to see if they had experienced similar feelings of alienation, and if so, how they overcame them.
Weird explores why it is that we crave conformity and how that affects people who are different. Khazan examines the causes behind-and the consequences of-social rejection, but she also finds hidden upsides to being “weird.” Based on interviews with dozens of experts and a review of hundreds of scientific studies, Weird provides actionable insights on issues like social anxiety and impostor syndrome. Combining Khazan’s own story with the trajectories of others, and with the latest research, Weird reveals how successful individuals learned to embrace their weirdness-and use it to their advantage.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Olga Khazan takes any topic she writes about and infuses it with so much humor and personality that you immediately want to read about it. With Weird, she weaves together fascinating profiles and research with her own experience to reveal the secret strength of being different."—Susan Cain, author of Quiet
"An insightful ode to oddballs... [Olga Khazan's is] a voice unlike any I can remember encountering on the page. By turns insouciantly candid, calmly authoritative, and poignantly insightful, Khazan's persona has a startling freshness that ultimately wins over the reader... [She extends] deep empathy and genuine curiosity to her subjects."—The Washington Post
"In this insightful and entertaining book, Olga Khazan masterfully illuminates how being different from the crowd is a strength. Through real-life stories and cutting-edge research, this book will help you thrive because of whatever it is that makes you weird."—Charles Duhigg, author of The Power of Habit and Smarter Faster Better
"Weird will make anyone who feels like a fish out of water in their typical environment feel a little less anxious about the world around them."—Bustle
"Hilarious."
—Molly Ball, New York Times bestselling author of Pelosi
"Almost everyone who walks into my therapy office thinks they're somehow different-or, yes, weird. But in her funny, personal, and always surprising book, Olga Khazan turns that feeling into a hidden strength. Chock full of fascinating research and real-life stories, Weird is both comforting and addicting, and a celebration of the power of our own uniqueness."—Lori Gottlieb, New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
"If you've ever felt like an outsider or an oddball, Olga Khazan has some good news for you. The very factors that prevent you from fitting in can eventually help you stand out. She's one of my favorite writers on the mysteries of human psychology, and her book gives an enthralling voice-and some enlightening science-to the universal experience of being a little unusual."—Adam Grant, author of Originals and Give and Take, and host of the TED podcast WorkLife
"I feel seen. And I'm confident I'm not the only one who will recognize myself in these pages. Olga Khazan is a witty, engaging writer, and Weird is a compelling journey into the world of 'different' -- and a field guide to weaponizing your inner weirdo for the good."—Maria Konnikova, author of Mastermind: How to Think Like Sherlock Holmes and The Confidence Game
"Inspiring...In engaging and fast-paced prose, Khazan seamlessly interweaves stories of her own upbringing with interviews of a cast of quirky, colorful and inspiring 'outsiders.' Weird is blunt, both intentionally and unintentionally funny and alternately heartbreaking and uplifting."
—Jewish Insider
"This book isn't just a lighthearted, anecdotal tale of how it's OK to be an outsider. Instead, Khazan outlines the fascinating, often heartbreaking reality of how difficult it can be for people who don't fit in...she celebrates these benefits without glazing over the hardships of being an outsider....The people Khazan interviews are fascinating, and she does a magnificent job of bringing their stories to light with both gentleness and honesty while reminding the reader that no one is ever alone in feeling weird."—Bookpage (starred review)
"A series of sharp, empathetic portraits....A winning demonstration of the value of difference."—Publishers Weekly