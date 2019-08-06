Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Olga Khazan
Olga Khazan is an award-winning writer for The Atlantic, covering health, gender, and science. Prior to that, she was The Atlantic‘s Global Editor. She has also written for the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, Forbes, and other publications. She is a two-time recipient of the International Reporting Project’s Journalism Fellowship, winner of the 2017 National Headliner Awards for Magazine Online Writing, and host of The Atlantic‘s online video series, You Are Here: The Incredible Science Behind Everyday Life.Read More
By the Author
Weird
In the tradition of Susan Cain's Quiet and Scott Stossel's My Age of Anxiety, Atlantic staff writer Olga Khazan reclaims the concept of "weird" and…