Foreshadow
Stories to Celebrate the Magic of Reading and Writing YA
Description
A BookPage Best Book of 2020, Young Adult
Thirteen Short Stories from Bold New YA Voices & Writing Advice from YA Icons
Created by New York Times bestselling authors Emily X. R. Pan and Nova Ren Suma, Foreshadow is so much more than a short story collection. A trove of unforgettable fiction makes up the beating heart of this book, and the accompanying essays offer an ode to young adult literature, as well as practical advice to writers.
Featured in print for the first time, the thirteen stories anthologized here were originally released via the buzzed-about online platform Foreshadow. Ranging from contemporary romance to mind-bending fantasy, the Foreshadow stories showcase underrepresented voices and highlight the beauty and power of YA fiction. Each piece is selected and introduced by a YA luminary, among them Gayle Forman, Laurie Halse Anderson, Jason Reynolds, and Sabaa Tahir.
What makes these memorable stories tick? What sparked them? How do authors build a world or refine a voice or weave in that deliciously creepy atmosphere to bring their writing to the next level? Addressing these questions and many more are essays and discussions on craft and process by Nova Ren Suma and Emily X. R. Pan.
This unique compilation reveals and celebrates the magic of reading and writing for young adults.
What's Inside
Praise
"Readers are simultaneously entertained and educated. The ingenuity in the writing is reinforced by Pan and Suma’s accompanying essays. Each story shines. An enduring anthology, appropriate for classroom use and recommended for all teen readers.”
—SLJ, starred review
“Dazzling short stories by new YA voices along with enlightening essays about the writing process by established authors make Foreshadow a treasure for aspiring writers.”
—Shelf Awareness for Readers, starred review
"An anthology of new voices that exemplifies the best of what both short stories and young adult literature can be . . . Give this to a reader who wants to dig deeply into the craft of storytelling."
—BookPage, starred review
"An ingenious collection of 13 short stories that will especially be enjoyed by aspiring writers. Each of these selections displays great talent, and readers will hope to see future works by these up-and-coming creators. Ranging from deliciously creepy to glowingly hopeful, this collection offers a master class in short stories."
—Kirkus Reviews
"[A] gorgeous short-story collection . . . Readers will be enraptured by these vibrant, unique, passionate new voices.”
—Booklist
"A fantastic book. Full stop. It is unique in its intention, exquisite in its writing and structuring, and clairvoyant in its vision of what that field of Young Adult writing should and could be."
—New York Journal of Books
