"Readers are simultaneously entertained and educated. The ingenuity in the writing is reinforced by Pan and Suma’s accompanying essays. Each story shines. An enduring anthology, appropriate for classroom use and recommended for all teen readers.”

—SLJ, starred review



“Dazzling short stories by new YA voices along with enlightening essays about the writing process by established authors make Foreshadow a treasure for aspiring writers.”

—Shelf Awareness for Readers, starred review



"An anthology of new voices that exemplifies the best of what both short stories and young adult literature can be . . . Give this to a reader who wants to dig deeply into the craft of storytelling."

—BookPage, starred review



"An ingenious collection of 13 short stories that will especially be enjoyed by aspiring writers. Each of these selections displays great talent, and readers will hope to see future works by these up-and-coming creators. Ranging from deliciously creepy to glowingly hopeful, this collection offers a master class in short stories."

—Kirkus Reviews



"[A] gorgeous short-story collection . . . Readers will be enraptured by these vibrant, unique, passionate new voices.”​

—Booklist



"A fantastic book. Full stop. It is unique in its intention, exquisite in its writing and structuring, and clairvoyant in its vision of what that field of Young Adult writing should and could be."

—New York Journal of Books