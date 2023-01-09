Free shipping on orders $35+
Nova Ren Suma
Nova Ren Suma is the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling The Walls Around Us, which was an Edgar Award finalist. She also wrote Imaginary Girls and 17 & Gone and is co-creator of FORESHADOW: A Serial YA Anthology. She has an MFA in fiction from Columbia University and teaches at Vermont College of Fine Arts. Originally from the Hudson Valley, she spent most of her adult life in New York City and now lives in Philadelphia.
A Room Away From the Wolves
“Shiver-inducingly delicious.”—The New York Times Book Review “[Suma’s] narratives are subtle, quicksilver creatures, her language is elegant, and her characters keep more secrets than they…
The Walls Around Us
“With evocative language, a shifting timeline and more than one unreliable narrator, Suma subtly explores the balance of power between the talented and the mediocre,…