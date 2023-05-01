Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Better in Every Sense
How the New Science of Sensation Can Help You Reclaim Your Life
Contributors
By Zindel Segal, PhD
Formats and Prices
Price$30.00
Price$39.00 CAD
Format
Format:
- Hardcover $30.00 $39.00 CAD
- ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD
- Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
Also available from:
For many of us, daily life has stopped making sense. Super-efficient routines that once served us well now stress us out. Patterns of judgment and negative thinking lead to downward emotional spirals. For others, life has simply lost its spark. Where does change come from when habit lets you down?
When we’re struggling with a problem, a bad habit, or life in general, we often think we need to be resilient by “toughing it out” or “trying harder.” But when we do that, our brains double-down on the thinking patterns that got us stuck in the first place—even when they clearly aren't working for us. Fortunately, the science of sensation provides the key.
In Better in Every Sense, neuroscientist Norman Farb and clinical psychologist Zindel Segal explain that the brain has two networks—the rapid problem-solving (habit) network and the sensory network devoted to fresh insight. By tuning into new and everyday sensations—from the feeling of your feet on a crowded street to the sound of birdsong in the park—we can engage our sensory network. When we’re stressed or stuck, we can pause to notice and feel the dynamic, vibrant world around us and boost our resilience, well-being, health, and creativity wherever we are, in the moment.
Grounded in decades of scientific research, and filled with simple exercises and practical mental techniques for mastering “sense foraging,” Better in Every Sense explores the power of sensory experiences to liberate us from our ruts and dead-ends—and help us successfully handle all of life's challenges.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 23, 2024
- Page Count
- 288 pages
- Publisher
- Little Brown Spark
- ISBN-13
- 9780316434430
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use