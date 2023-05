Norman Farb, PhD

About the Author Norman Farb is an Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto, where he directs the Regulatory and Affective Dynamics laboratory and the Psychedelics Studies Research Program.



Zindel Segal is Distinguished Professor of Psychology in Mood Disorders at the University of Toronto. He co-developed Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), a psychological treatment that prevents relapse in clinical depression on par with antidepressant medication.