The Art of the Meal Hardcover Journal



This is a foodie’s paradise. Do you enjoy the art put into the creation of every meal-from sourcing the freshest ingredients to gourmet plate presentations, from the first bite of a small plate to the last taste of a decadent dessert? Whether your food fancy is in creating the meal or eating it, this journal is the best foodie sidekick.





The Art of the Meal is organized into two sections: recipes and restaurants. In the recipes section, you can record ingredients, directions, and nutritional information. There is also plenty of room for notes or to paste in a picture of the finished creation. In the restaurants section, you can note the name of the restaurant, date of visit, and give it a 1-5 star rating. You can detail what dish is a “must order” and which menu items are to be avoided. You also have lightly-ruled lines to record notes about the meal–the company, the atmosphere, and any other journaling you want to do. In this handy journal you have everything you need to truly enjoy the art of every meal.



