“A serious and important contribution to the whole food, plant-based world. . . Not infrequently I get asked about this diet for skin conditions-now I have a great reference to pass on to people.”- T. Colin Campbell, co-author of The China Study

From YouTube stars Nina and Randa Nelson comes the doctor-approved, clinically-tested, low-fat vegan diet that instantly and dramatically transformed their skin.

Over $3 billion dollars is spent treating acne every year. But YouTube celebrities Nina and Randa Nelson have found a solution that is easy, affordable, and as close as your local grocery store.

Based on solid nutritional science, vetted by top nutrition experts, and proven by the authors’ experiences and now so many others, The Clear Skin Diet will help you clear your skin for good. This is it: a six-week plan to take control of skin issues using the simple principles of a low-fat vegan diet, foods such as potatoes, pasta, rice, corn, beans, oatmeal and whole grains. Complete with detailed grocery lists, simple meal prep strategies, and delicious recipes using affordable, familiar ingredients, The Clear Skin Diet is an accessible guide to curing acne that will give readers, whether 13 or 43 years old, the confidence to start living life again.