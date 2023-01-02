From the bestselling author of Practical Magic Nikki Van De Car comes Shadow Magic, an expansive, beautiful primer on cultivating your own innate power, magic, and strength through shadow work—the mystical art of engaging with your deepest internal self.



Human beings are incredibly complex. We are more than just our happiness or sunny dispositions, and we have much to offer others and ourselves even on our worst days. There is magic and energy and potential in these moments—in the shadow—and we cannot be the fullest expression of ourselves, at our most powerful, unless we embrace and embody all that we are.



Shadow Magic is here to assist you in uncovering, understanding, and celebrating your own shadow. Author Nikki Van De Car teaches us to work with the shadow, rather than trying to suppress or ignore it—allowing each of us to uncover the whole, integrated witch within. Through foundational lessons on psychologist Carl Jung's concept of the shadow; explorations of magical topics like the moon, dream magic, and symbology; and rituals and spells for connecting to your own deepest self, Shadow Magic invites all of us to harness the shadow's power to bring more magic into our lives. The spells and rituals in this book will help you bring awareness and healing to whatever you may be carrying that you would rather leave behind. As you do so, you'll uncover your personal power, including abilities and gifts that you may not have recognized within yourself. You’ll work with sigil magic and symbology, with tarot and candle magic, with the moon, and with dreams. Each section includes three spells for you to try: one for creativity, one for intuition, and one for self-love. And along the way you'll encounter profiles of witches and women throughout history who embraced their own shadows, even when it wasn't popular.



Throughout this book you will learn to embrace what it means to be in relationship with your own shadow, in a process of growth and exploration that will enhance all aspects of the self, allowing for a fuller, more magical life.