Perfectly Creamy Frozen Yogurt
56 Amazing Flavors plus Recipes for Pies, Cakes & Other Frozen Desserts
Description
Learn to make frozen yogurt at home that’s just as light, smooth, and delightful as what you buy. You’ll use Greek yogurt as a base and a basic ice cream machine to make these 56 flavor recipes that range from traditional to artisanal, including black cherry vanilla, toasted coconut, peach Melba, chai spice, watermelon, maple bacon, chocolate malted, pistachio, and browned butter pecan. An additional 50 recipes for treats like blueberry sugar cookie sandwiches, brownie baked Alaska, Neapolitan semifreddo, cinnamon bun pops, and salted caramel swirl bonbons ensure this is the sweetest guide ever to making and enjoying frozen yogurt.
What's Inside
Praise
“Packed full of fantastic flavored frozen desserts. I can’t wait to get churning in the kitchen!” — Irvin Lin, author of Marbled, Swirled, and Layered and founder of EatTheLove.com
“Such fun flavors, easy-to-follow recipes, and ‘whim-sicle’ ideas! I can't wait to try every recipe!” — Gale Gand, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef, author, former host of Food Network’s Sweet Dreams
