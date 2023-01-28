Free shipping on orders $35+

Build-a-Bowl
Build-a-Bowl

77 Satisfying & Nutritious Combos: Whole Grain + Vegetable + Protein + Sauce = Meal

by Nicki Sizemore

On Sale

Oct 2, 2018

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612129914

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Quick & Easy

Description

Build-a-Bowl is a fun and healthy way to put good food on the table! Popular food blogger and teacher Nicki Sizemore’s fuss-free method starts with a grain base, whether it’s a popular favorite such as brown rice or an ancient grain like farro. Add a layer of fresh vegetables and herbs, follow that with a lean protein, then finish it off with a flavorful sauce for a delectable super-powered meal. 

Sizemore’s 77 creative combinations range from the Chicken Sausage Meatballs Bowl to the Crispy Fish Taco Bowl and the vegan-friendly Double Broccoli Power Bowl. Suitable for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, the beauty of the bowl is that every combination can be customized, making it a perfect solution for feeding everyone at the table with their favorites — happily and easily.

Praise

“Nicki has cracked the dinnertime code with easy recipes that are endlessly adaptable and guaranteed to satisfy the pickiest and most adventurous eaters at the table, plus everyone in between. This is everyday eating at its most delicious.” — Jenna Helwig, food editor at Parents and author of Smoothie-Licious
 
“With vibrant flavor combinations that will keep you coming back for more, this is not only a collection of simple-yet-inspired and customizable one-bowl recipes, but also a smart and savvy way to approach each day in the kitchen — from breakfast to dinner.” — Kathy Kingsley, editorial director, Fine Cooking Magazine
 
Build-a-Bowl is a life raft for modern adults: it’s smart, appealing, delicious, and chock-full of the details you need to eat healthy every day of the week.” — Sarah Copeland, author of Feast and The Newlywed Cookbook
 
“Offers modern, healthy, and delicious ideas that will change the way you think about feeding yourself and your family.” — Corky, Lori, Dana, and Tracy Pollan, co-authors of The Pollan Family Table
 
“Nicki’s simple formula for flavorful, adaptable grain bowls makes Build-a-Bowl so much more than just a collection of delicious recipes. I’ll turn to this book again and again as a guide to building nutritious meals from start to finish.” — Andrea Branchini, founder of DabblingChef.com
 
