You Can Live the Dream
You Can Live the Dream

Trading Disappointment and Discontentment for Peace, Joy and Fulfillment

by Nick Nilson

Foreword by Joel Osteen

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 8, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Aug 8, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781546004684

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Inspirational

Description

What if you could start living the life of your dreams today?
 
Everyone has dreams. Usually, they look like a set of achievements: a dream house, a dream job, a dream family, a dream vacation… However, in pursuing them, we often become disgruntled and disheartened as challenges, setbacks, and opposition come our way. We get stuck focusing on what we don’t have and where we want to be.
 
Nick Nilson, Associate Pastor at Lakewood Church, offers a different approach to overcome these challenges: a change of perspective. What if we stopped focusing on what we lack, and instead focused on what we do have, and the possibilities our life currently offers us? What would change if you truly believed that God was in the middle of your troubles, disappointment and heartache and actually working all things out for your good!? Imagine if your dream wasn’t a destination you chased , but a mindset you chose?
 
You Can Live the Dream outlines how readers can harness the power of perspective in every aspect of their lives. Recognizing that you don’t have to wait to live the dream, you can live your dream now.

