Nick Nilson
Nick Nilson is an Associate Pastor at America’s largest church, Lakewood Church. His authenticity and charisma help him share the hope of Jesus everywhere he goes. His work as a leader and communicator has given him the opportunity to help people to realize their full potential in every area of their life. He is happily married to his wife Summer, and they pastor at Lakewood Church in Houston, TX, where they also reside with their children, Haven, Denver and their spoiled dog Harley.
By the Author
You Can Live the Dream
What if you could start living the life of your dreams today? Everyone has dreams. Usually, they look like a set of achievements: a dream…