The Ultimate Biography of Earth
From the Big Bang to Today!
Description
The natural history of Earth, told in biography form.
Told in a lively, illustrated biography form to deliver its cutting-edge science in the most compelling way, here is the story of Earth, from the chaotic Hadean eon with its huge oceans of molten rock to today’s Cenozoic era, aka the Age of Mammals (and that includes us humans). Learn about the Great Oxygenation Event. Meet some of the planet’s wildest life-forms, like Megatherium—a sloth as big as an elephant. Watch the continents separate, crash together, and reform. Get an eyewitness view of Earth’s major mass extinction events, including the asteroid strike that doomed the dinosaurs. And catch up on the basics, like why the sky is blue and how glaciers shape the land. It’s the ultimate biography of the best home in the galaxy. Fully illustrated and packed with facts!
What's Inside
Praise
"An entertaining and educational read, The Ultimate Biography of Earth is a delightful journey through the history of the universe with a focus on Earth and life. Highly recommend for curious children who are elementary and middle school aged."
— YABC
The Ultimate Biography of Earth is a treasure trove of fun facts and knowledge about our planet's history. Arranged in a clear, engaging chronological format, this book invites readers to see the Earth as a friend with a storied past—and a future worth protecting.
— Rosemary Mosco, best-selling science writer naturalist
By taking us back to the beginning of time, Nick Lund and Jason Ford guide us on an engaging and richly-illustrated adventure that will help kids not only understand the world around us, but our place in it. This book is so fun and contains so many engaging illustrations that most readers will not even realize how much they have learned about the world around us, and how much it has changed.
—David Steen, wildlife scientist and author