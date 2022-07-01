Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Ultimate Biography of Earth
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Ultimate Biography of Earth

From the Big Bang to Today!

by Nick Lund

Illustrated by Jason Ford

Regular Price $15.95

Regular Price $21.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $15.95

Regular Price $21.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 29, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 29, 2022

Page Count

192 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523513598

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Earth Sciences / General

Description

The natural history of Earth, told in biography form.

Told in a lively, illustrated biography form to deliver its cutting-edge science in the most compelling way, here is the story of Earth, from the chaotic Hadean eon with its huge oceans of molten rock to today’s Cenozoic era, aka the Age of Mammals (and that includes us humans). Learn about the Great Oxygenation Event. Meet some of the planet’s wildest life-forms, like Megatherium—a sloth as big as an elephant. Watch the continents separate, crash together, and reform. Get an eyewitness view of Earth’s major mass extinction events, including the asteroid strike that doomed the dinosaurs. And catch up on the basics, like why the sky is blue and how glaciers shape the land. It’s the ultimate biography of the best home in the galaxy. Fully illustrated and packed with facts!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"An entertaining and educational read, The Ultimate Biography of Earth is a delightful journey through the history of the universe with a focus on Earth and life. Highly recommend for curious children who are elementary and middle school aged."
— YABC

The Ultimate Biography of Earth is a treasure trove of fun facts and knowledge about our planet's history. Arranged in a clear, engaging chronological format, this book invites readers to see the Earth as a friend with a storied past—and a future worth protecting.
— Rosemary Mosco, best-selling science writer naturalist

 

By taking us back to the beginning of time, Nick Lund and Jason Ford guide us on an engaging and richly-illustrated adventure that will help kids not only understand the world around us, but our place in it. This book is so fun and contains so many engaging illustrations that most readers will not even realize how much they have learned about the world around us, and how much it has changed.
—David Steen, wildlife scientist and author
 

Read More Read Less