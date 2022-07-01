"An entertaining and educational read, The Ultimate Biography of Earth is a delightful journey through the history of the universe with a focus on Earth and life. Highly recommend for curious children who are elementary and middle school aged."

— YABC



The Ultimate Biography of Earth is a treasure trove of fun facts and knowledge about our planet's history. Arranged in a clear, engaging chronological format, this book invites readers to see the Earth as a friend with a storied past—and a future worth protecting.

— Rosemary Mosco, best-selling science writer naturalist







By taking us back to the beginning of time, Nick Lund and Jason Ford guide us on an engaging and richly-illustrated adventure that will help kids not only understand the world around us, but our place in it. This book is so fun and contains so many engaging illustrations that most readers will not even realize how much they have learned about the world around us, and how much it has changed.

—David Steen, wildlife scientist and author

