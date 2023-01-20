Nick Lund is a nature writer who mostly writes silly things about birds on Twitter when he should be working. His

writing on birds and nature has appeared in Audubon magazine, National Parks magazine, Slate.com, the Washington Post, the Maine

Sportsman, the Portland Phoenix, Down East magazine, and others. He is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law and has worked in federal energy policy in Washington, DC, before returning to Maine with his wife and son to work for Maine Audubon.



Jason Ford has worked for a wide range of clients and has become an author with the publication of the popular kids’ activity book—The Super Book for Superheroes and the follow-up title, The Monster Book of Zombies, Spooks and Ghouls. His third title, The Cosmic Book of Space, Aliens and Beyond, was released in autumn 2021.