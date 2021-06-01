Beyond Biden
Beyond Biden

Rebuilding the America We Love

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546001652

USD: $31  /  CAD: $39

ON SALE: November 9th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Commentary & Opinion

PAGE COUNT: 384

Bestselling author Newt Gingrich exposes the anti-American forces that have grown so large and so aggressive in their quest for power.

The struggle between the defenders of America as an exceptional nation and the forces of anti-Americanism is reaching a fever pitch. These forces have grown so large, so well-financed, so entrenched and aggressive that they must be studied closely and understood completely if America is to survive this imminent civil war.

In The Fight to Define America, bestselling author Newt Gingrich brings together the various strands of the movement seeking to destroy true, historic American values and replace this country with one that’s imposed on us by the combined power of government and social acceptance.

