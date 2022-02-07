Beyond Biden
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Beyond Biden

Rebuilding the America We Love

by Newt Gingrich

Center Street Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781546000495

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: October 4th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Commentary & Opinion

PAGE COUNT: 288

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover See All
Now a National Bestseller!

Bestselling author Newt Gingrich exposes the anti-American forces that have grown so large and so aggressive in their quest for power.

The struggle between the defenders of America as an exceptional nation and the forces of anti-Americanism is reaching a fever pitch. These forces have grown so large, so well-financed, so entrenched and aggressive that they must be studied closely and understood completely if America is to survive this imminent civil war.

In Beyond Biden, bestselling author Newt Gingrich brings together the various strands of the movement seeking to destroy true, historic American values and replace this country with one that’s imposed on us by the combined power of government and social acceptance.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Newt Gingrich's new book Beyond Biden reinforces his role as America's contemporary Paul Revere AND Ben Franklin combined with a wake-up call we all need to read."—Barry Casselman
Read More Read Less