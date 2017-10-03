Night Fall: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *





It is dusk on July l7, 1996. A man and a woman who are married-but not to each other-make love on a Long Island beach as a video camera records their pleasure…and something more. Out over the ocean, TWA Flight 800 suddenly explodes with 230 victims on board, the terrible blast illuminating the sky. The government’s verdict is mechanical failure. But the videotape may tell another story-if it can be found.Now, on the fifth anniversary of the crash, two members of the Federal Anti-Terrorist Task Force set out to reopen the case: John Corey, an ex-NYPD detective, and his wife, Kate Mayfield, a career FBI agent. Together, they hunt for the crucial video…and race toward an elusive truth even more horrifying than the crash itself.