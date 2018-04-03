Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

THE VEGAN STARTER KIT

Leading medical authority Neal Barnard, MD, FACC, shows you how to put the power of a vegan diet to work with an easy, step-by-step approach.
 
Many are looking to adopt a more healthful diet but may have questions, like: How do I plan a vegan meal? Is protein an issue? How do I make it work if I don't cook? Which are the best choices at restaurants?
In THE VEGAN STARTER KIT Dr. Neal Barnard, perhaps the world's most respected authority on vegan diets, answers your questions and gives you everything you need to put vegan power to work. You'll learn how to ensure complete nutrition, and get quick-reference charts for calcium sources, tips for modifying your favorite recipes, and examples of quick and easy meals. Everything you need for permanent weight control and dramatically better health is presented.
THE VEGAN STARTER KIT also includes information on healthy eating in childhood, pregnancy, and other stages of life, and a complete set of basic meals, holiday feasts, snacks, among many other features.

Meet The Author: Neal Barnard

Neal D. Barnard, MD, FACC, is perhaps the world’s most respected authority on vegan diets. He is a faculty member of the George Washington University School of Medicine and President of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. Dr. Barnard is editor-in-chief of the Nutrition Guide for Clinicians, a nutrition textbook given to all second-year medical students in the U.S. He is also editor of Good Medicine, a magazine with a circulation of 150,000. He is the New York Timesbestselling author of Dr. Neal Barnard’s Program for Reversing Diabetes and The 21-Day Weight-Loss Kickstart, among many others.

Praise

Dr. Barnard makes a compelling case as to why all of us should "test drive" a vegan diet. His guidebook is straightforward and simple to follow...as easy to digest as a plant-based lifestyle. All in all, a delicious read.


Meredith Vieira, Journalist and Television Personality
"We've known Neal Barnard for years as a leader in the plant-based revolution. His new book makes it so easy to start your plant-based journey that we're recommending the Vegan Starter Kit to everyone we meet who's 'vegan curious' or just interested in good health, better energy levels, and a longer, more vibrant life."—Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron
