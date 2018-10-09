Show Up for Salad

100 More Recipes for Salads, Dressings, and All the Fixins You Don't Have to Be Vegan to Love

The coauthor of Veganomicon and author of Salad Samurai is back with more flavorful and hearty vegan recipes to up your salad game.



Are you seeking a different kind of salad? Salad Samurai Terry Hope Romero helps you free your bowl from store-bought dressings and predictable lettuce combinations with her innovative mix-and-match basics. The hearty plant-based proteins, dairy-free “cheesy” toppings, crunchy croutons, and endless leafy, veggie, and fruit options you crave in a satisfying, lip-smacking salad are all right here — for lunch, dinner, or even breakfast.

