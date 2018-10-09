Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Show Up for Salad

Show Up for Salad

100 More Recipes for Salads, Dressings, and All the Fixins You Don't Have to Be Vegan to Love

by

The coauthor of Veganomicon and author of Salad Samurai is back with more flavorful and hearty vegan recipes to up your salad game.

Are you seeking a different kind of salad? Salad Samurai Terry Hope Romero helps you free your bowl from store-bought dressings and predictable lettuce combinations with her innovative mix-and-match basics. The hearty plant-based proteins, dairy-free “cheesy” toppings, crunchy croutons, and endless leafy, veggie, and fruit options you crave in a satisfying, lip-smacking salad are all right here — for lunch, dinner, or even breakfast.
Read More

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Vegan

On Sale: June 4th 2019

Price: $22.99 / $29.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9780738218519

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"We loved the Salad Samurai in 2014, so we're really looking forward to this sequel. We'll definitely be showing up for this one."
EcoWatch
Read More Read Less