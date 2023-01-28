The Kinfolk Entrepreneur

“Scandinavia has long been heralded as a source for inspiration, cutting-edge ideas, and design. Williams, editor in chief of the Copenhagen-based quarterly Kinfolk magazine and author of The Kinfolk Home (2015) and The Kinfolk Table (2013), offers material from these three fronts, and more. An eclectic global selection of entrepreneurs—varied by career, perspective, and background—greets readers through strong narratives and exquisite photographs, explaining their working passions and why they do what they do. A Swedish former-athlete-turned-perfumer, a chocolatier, and the creators of a novel concept in residential brokerage sales are among those 40 entrepreneurs singled out for vision, partnership, and community-building proficiencies. Next up are 7 tips that will be helpful to all business founders, from proper hiring to risk management; a selection of recommended supplies (books, desk essentials, and snack foods, all photographed in the iconic Kinfolk style); and one item of advice each from 10 different company owners.”

—Booklist, starred review