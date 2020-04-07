I Love My Haircut!

Now with a refreshed cover, this heartfelt companion to the top-selling I Love My Hair is a must-have addition for every bookshelf.









With this board book format, here is a much-needed story about a milestone moment for toddlers, featuring African American families and a loving father-son relationship that is perfect for Father’s Day and all year round.

A young boy named Miles makes his first trip to the barbershop with his father–but he’s afraid that the haircut will hurt! With the support of his dad, the barber, and the other men in the barbershop, Miles bravely sits through his first haircut.