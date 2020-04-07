Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

I Love My Haircut!

I Love My Haircut!

by

Illustrated by

Now with a refreshed cover, this heartfelt companion to the top-selling I Love My Hair is a must-have addition for every bookshelf.

A young boy named Miles makes his first trip to the barbershop with his father–but he’s afraid that the haircut will hurt! With the support of his dad, the barber, and the other men in the barbershop, Miles bravely sits through his first haircut.

With this board book format, here is a much-needed story about a milestone moment for toddlers, featuring African American families and a loving father-son relationship that is perfect for Father’s Day and all year round.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Parents

On Sale: December 29th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780316459945

LB Kids Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: New edition

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews