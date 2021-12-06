Bestselling author, award-winning mixologist, and passionate animal advocate Natalie Bovis pairs fascinating doggie trivia with easy-to-make drink recipes in this fresh take on a cocktail book for dog lovers.



After 2020, we learned that we can survive anything with a furry companion and a cocktail by our side. Enter Drinking with My Dog, which combines our devotion to dogs with celebratory drinks in this charming, pet-centric cocktail book from Natalie Bovis of The Liquid Muse.



Inside you’ll find everything you need to know to set up your home bar and mix 60+ delicious cocktails organized into dog-themed chapters, featuring rescue dogs, famous furbabies, wild dogs, cocktails for pawlidays throughout the year, and more. Also included is canine history, whimsical illustrations, and toast-worthy quotes. Drinking with My Dog is the ideal companion for dog lovers and drink enthusiasts alike, and is the cocktail book we’ve always needed to help us raise a glass to wo/man’s best friend!

